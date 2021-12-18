The New Mission UMC on Trehearneville Rd. in Birdsnest will offer free food baskets while they last from 10 am until 1 pm Saturday December 18.

There will be a social at the Tasley VFW Saturday from 2-4 pm. The Auxiliary will sign in new members. You must have or had a veteran in the family.

Epworth United Methodist Church presents, Remembering Decembers at Epworth, a concert to benefit church revitalization, Saturday December 18th at 4:00 p.m., at Epworth UMC on Seaside Road in Exmore. Featuring the smooth vocal sounds of the Circle of Friends, the concert will include secular and sacred Christmas tunes guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit!

There will be a Christmas Winter Wonderland sponsored by First Baptist Church of Capeville and the Northampton Sheriff’s Office from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday December 18 on the lawn at the Northampton Sheriff’s Office. There will be a game truck, bounce house, carriage rides and pictures with Santa. Fun and Food for the entire family.

Sunday December 19, the Onancock Post Office will be open to receive your Christmas mailings from 9 am to 12 pm. This is the only post office offering this service.

There will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols, an interactive service at Franktown UMC in Franktown from 10:30 am until 11:30 am.

The Market St. UMC in Onancock will have their Christmas Cantata at 10 a.m. Refreshments will follow.

The Hallwood UMC will have a Candle Light Service at 6 p.m. at the church in Hallwood.

