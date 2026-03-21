Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Spring Safety and Marksmanship Training

Safety and Marksmanship Training in Oak Hall March 21, 2026

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a Congressionally-chartered corporation with the mission of promoting safety and marksmanship for American youth. NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Inc., a CMP-affiliated club, will provide training in firearms safety and competitive service rifle on Saturday, March 21.

The range entrance is located 300 yards east of the intersection of Route 13 and Chincoteague Road. Please report in by 0930 SHARP to complete releases. The training proper will commence at 1000 (10 AM) SHARP. Training will be complete around 1500 (3 PM).

We will begin with safety training so DO NOT be late! The training is free for juniors 13-17. Cost for adults 18 and over = $25. Participants need to be 13 or older and US citizens. Boys and girls, men and women are welcome including disabled. Participants should wear long pants and long sleeves, a billed cap, and glasses if they need them to read. Do not bring personal firearms. We will provide ear and ear protection, drinks and snacks. Event will be held rain or shine, since we have a covered firing line.

Sound interesting? Contact Brett at (757) 710-0294 or Dave at (757) 442-3013 with any questions. Follow Facebook page, “NOAAWIVA Junior Rifle Team” for timely updates and useful information. Parents and other adults are welcome on our Adult team and to help out in other ways, too!

Guided Nature Walk, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge

Saturday, March 21- Explore plants, birds and wildlife of the maritime forest and coastal marshes on a one-mile nature walk led by Eastern Shore Master Naturalists in partnership with CNWR. Bug spray, binoculars provided, plus a surprise treat at the end of the walk. Meet at the Wildlife Loop parking lot at the refuge. 9:30-10:30 am.

Children’s Art Class: Painting Bird Houses

ESAL is hosting a free children’s art event. Jessica Kendrick will lead kids ages 5–10 in painting bird houses. There are 10 seats available, please RSVP to Maura Davis at [email protected].

ESVA Bridal Pop-up Event

SATURDAY, MAR. 21, 2026 – 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

MOONRISE JEWELRY – 325 Mason Avenue, Cape Charles, VA

Are you planning an Eastern Shore wedding or just getting inspiration? We’re hosting our inaugural ESVA Bridal Pop-up Event at Moonrise Jewelry, Saturday, March 21, from 11 am – 4 pm.

Mix + mingle with local event vendors, explore our bridal jewelry collection, PLUS enter to win our Grand Prize Bridal Gift Basket.

This is not a traditional expo at a convention center, so you can enjoy quality face time with our local service providers as you chat all things weddings + events.

Come see why the Eastern Shore is the best secret for your event as you experience our vibrant artisan community and versatile coastal environment. We look forward to seeing you and supporting our wonderful local businesses!

Mapping Lecture

Join us as Miriam Riggs will further explore her findings about the new exhibit at Shore History in a lecture and slideshow at the Market Street Methodist Church Social Hall on Saturday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. discussing the Ker family, plantation operations, and the transformation of Onancock’s landscape in post-Revolutionary Virginia.

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore presents the Four B’s featuring Boulogne-Overture to l’Amante Anomye, Bach-Orchestra Suite No.3, Beethoven-“Ah! Perfido” with Caroline Gibson, soprano and Brahms-Hungarian Dance Nos.1,2,3 Friday March 20th at Market Street Methodist Church at 7:30 PM. The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will be performing Sunday, March 22nd at 4:00 pm at Hungars Episcopal Church at 4 PM. Concerts are free and donations are welcome.

Shiloh Baptist Church Brunch

We will sponsor a “Brunch” every fourth Sunday from 10:00 AM till sold out! You can pay in advance to “guarantee” you get yours before we sell out, or you can purchase in person on the day of the brunch. Contact Shiloh Baptist Church administration office @ 757-442-2739 for more information. Be blessed!!!

Drummondtown Baptist Church Gospel Sunday

Drummondtown Baptist Church will be hosting Friends N’ Faith during their worship hour on Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 am. Everyone’s welcome to join us for a morning of worship, fellowship and Gospel music.