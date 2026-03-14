Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

11th Annual O’Nancock St. Pat’s Parade

The Town of Onancock has announced details for the 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2025, at 3 p.m. The event is widely regarded as the “unofficial” start of spring on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and will again bring music, color, and community spirit to downtown Onancock.

This year’s parade theme is “Celtic Beats on Market Street,” highlighting Irish-inspired music and celebration throughout the historic district. Volunteers from the Onancock Business and Civic Association will again support the event.

In addition to the parade, the popular Classic Car and Tractor Show is expected to return to the grounds of Ker Place, weather permitting, from noon to 2:45 p.m. Organizers say additional parade and event details will be released in the coming weeks.

As part of the festivities, North Street will be closed during the afternoon for mingling, live music, shopping, and dining. Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy Onancock’s local shops, galleries, and restaurants while in town.

316 Dirt Drags Mud Hop

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Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, March 14, 2026 8-11 AM

AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA

New Spring Items!!

Basic Hunter Education Course

Basic Hunter Education Course

Registration Open 21 of 30 seats remaining

Meeting on: Saturday, March 14, 2026 9:00am – 4:00pm

Located at:

Broadwater Academy

3500 Broadwater Rd.

Exmore, VA 23350

Completion of this Basic Hunter Education Course will enable successful applicants to get a VA hunting License.

Beautify St. George’s Day

Saturday March 14 from 9 AM-3 PM. Bring tools and pick-up trucks. Tree Trimming and cleanup needed. Indoor work as well with replaceemt blinds. 30118 Bobtown Rd. St. George’s Circle, Pungoteague Va.

February 13- March 14, 2026

Luck of the Irish Scratch off Raffle

The Delmarva Discovery Museum is hosting its 5th Scratch off Raffle! Tickets are $10! Tickets can be purchased at the Museum Gift Shop or at one of the following Pocomoke City Businesses:

Wulfhause Productions

Cypress Roots

The Vault

The Christmas Sweet

Layla’s Sweets

Market Street Deli

​Cypress Moon Art Studios

Drawing is Saturday March 14th.

Oysters for Education

Dress – casual. Free parking. Join us for a shucking good time on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Northampton County Education Foundation’s 2nd annual Oyster Roast, co-hosted by The Shanty in Cape Charles, Virginia. This annual gathering is our signature fundraising event of the year! Our all-inclusive ticket price includes oysters, clams, BBQ, sides, and two beverages. Enjoy music and a silent auction with unique offerings and experiences from local artists, restaurants, and entrepreneurs. It’s an opportunity to celebrate in community and raise funds to support the educational success of students and teachers in our county’s public schools. All proceeds benefit the Northampton County Education Foundation, which funds programs that support our local teachers and students, including PreK-Camp, All Northampton Reads, stem lab projects, scholarships, and so much more! Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a delicious celebration!

Eastern Shore Force 11u Baseball Quarter Auction

4 p.m. – 10 PM Saturday at the Chincoteague Center . Doors open at 4 p.m. Auction begins at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15, Additional paddles $5, All-in paddles $45.

50/50, Food and drinks and more. For info call 757-710-6343

Gregory Hall & the Zionnaires of Princess Anne, Md.

Gregory Hall united with the Zionnaires of Princess Anne, Md., will be in concert at Grace Independent Methodist church, 31383 Drummondtown Road in Wachapreague, Va., March 15th at 4:30 PM.

Adams UMC’s Womens Day

Sunday March 15 at 2 p.m. it’s Adam’s Woman’s Day at Adams United Methodist Church 23421 Le Mont Rd. in Paarksley. This year’s theme is Dream it-Believe it-Do it. The color is Brown and the guest speaker is Rev. Donna Tucker,