Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Fall Bazaar at Andrew Chapel

There will be a Fall Bazaar at Andrew Chapel United Methodist, 15151 Cashville Road, Onancock, Saturday, November 1st from 11AM until 1 PM. Chicken Salad, Vegetable Beef Soup, Pepper Relish, Pickles, Jams and Jellies will be on sale. Also in the Sweet Shop you can purchase Cakes, Pies, Rolls and more. Check out the clothing and household items.

Town of Melfa Clean Up

Fall Clean-Up in the Town of Melfa will be Saturday, November 1.

Hannah Annis’ CPR Classes

Hannah Annis’ CPR CLASSES… The only regularly scheduled BLS and CPR First Aid classes on the Eastern Shore. Held at the Tasley Vol Fire Co. every first and last Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 pm and the first Saturday of every month from 9:30-11:30 am.

Reservations are required and can be made online at www.hannahanniscpr.com or by calling 757-710-5547.

Investing: Rule of the Road Financial Workshop

The Mary N. Smith Alumni Association is hosting Investing: Rule of the Road Financial Workshop presented by Willie Randall, AAMS, Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center. Please call (757) 615-4414 for more information.

A Community Discussion on SNAP and other changes in Federal progams

A community discussion on upcoming policy changes affecting us will be held Sunday November 2 at 2 p.m. at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center. Topics include adjustments to medicare and Medicaid, rising food costs and reductions to SNAP and childcare subsidies, changes to supportive housing programs, concerns about free speech and federal jobs, reductions in public education funding and other economic and policy changes that may impact families and organizations. This forum will help us to prepare and take informed action. Join the discussion this Sunday at 2 pm at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Center at 24577 Mary N Smith Road in Accomac.

Youth Fishing Event

Youth fishing at Kiptopeke State Park moved to Sunday Nov 2nd. Kids up to 15 yrs old can fish free for the day. The Eastern Shore Anglers club will provide a free fishing rod/reel combo, t-shirt, bait, and a hotdog lunch. No entrance fee to enter for participants fishing from the Pier.