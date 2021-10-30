Eastern Shore Rural Health is offering a drive thru flu shot clinic Saturday October 30 and November 6 at the Eastville Community Health Center from 9 a.m. until noon. A copay may be required depending on your insurance. Discounts are available for uninsured and underinsured individuals depending on income and family size.

Dr. David Scott will continue his series on “How to use DNA testing to further your genealogy resurch. This will be at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal Church 16304 Courthouse Rd., Eastville.

The Franktown United Methodist Women Art and Food Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church in Franktown. There will be artists, craftsmen, plants, baked goods, frozen foods, pickles, jellies and chicken salad.

The Exmore Rotary is conducted its Barbecue Fundraiser Saturday at the Exmore Town Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Get a pint of barbecue for just $10.00. Call 999-7081 to order.

There will be a free Halloween Carnival Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Historic Onancock School in Onancock. This is for all elementary ages and features fun, snacks, games and prizes.

Come on out to the Parksley Trunk or Treet, Saturday October 30 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Parksley Town Parking Lot. Candy is available to anyone with costumes! Adults are encouraged to wear costumes and join in on the fun.

There will be Trick or Treating in the Town of Onancock Saturday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a “Safe night Out” at the Northampton sheriff’s Office, 5211 The Hornes in Eastville.

On Sunday, October 31, the Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will have a concert at Hungars Episcopal Church 10107 Bayside Road in Bridgetown from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.