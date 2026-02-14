Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Chincoteague Island Celebrates 20th Annual “Death by Chocolate” Event

The Historic Main Street Merchants Association is excited to announce the 20th Annual Death by Chocolate event, returning to Chincoteague Island just in time for Valentine’s Day. This beloved tradition invites visitors and locals to explore the island’s charming shops, sample decadent chocolate delights, and compete for exciting prizes.

This year’s FREE event will take place over two days:

• Saturday, February 14 from 10 AM – 4 PM

Participants will follow a fun-filled scavenger hunt across Main Street and beyond—collecting chocolate treats and earning stamps at each participating business along the route. Completed cards can be entered to win prizes, including local merchandise, gift certificates, and unique island experiences.

Death by Chocolate has become a signature event for our community. It brings people together to celebrate local businesses, support tourism during the off-season, and share in the simple joy of chocolate.

The 20th anniversary celebration promises familiar favorites and some new surprises as merchants mark two decades of this sweet island tradition. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic Valentine’s getaway or a family-friendly adventure, there’s something delicious waiting for everyone.

More details, including participating businesses and prize information, will be available on the Historic Main Street Merchants Association website: www.chincoteaguemerchants.comor our Facebook event page.

Talking about Love on Valentine’s Day

Come have a glorious time on Saturday, February 14th at 12 PM and again on Saturday, February 21st at 12 PM. Talking about Love on Valentine’s Day you will receive a lot of love at the Glorious Church of Jesus Christ in Onancock, Va. The speaker on February 14th at 12 Noon will be Elder Michael Girard from Jacksonville, Florida and on 21st will be Bishop Wayne Cropper from Baltimore, Md. Bishop Cropper went to Mary Nottingham Smith High School and was an avid baseball player. Come hear all the Love both men will dish out. If you don’t know where the church is it’s where Catherine Edmonds sold all those mouth watering dinners with love of love.

Valentine’s Day Pancake Supper

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Eastern Shore Chapter 61

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Eastern Shore Chapter 61 will meet for its monthly meeting at Sage Diner, 25558 Lankford Hwy., Onley, Virginia.

Black History Program

MWC Hiram Grand Lodge and the Virginia State Grand Chapter present Come One Come All to our “Black History Program”.

Sunday, February 15 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at St. Mark’s Baptist Church, 28523 Railroad Avenue in Melfa.

Dinner will be served, please come in your African attire or black history colors: red, black & green.

For more information, please contact Sister Alice Collick, Chairperson at 302-362-2828 or Sister Bernice Anderson, Co-Chair at 757-343-8543.