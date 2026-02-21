Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Heather Williamson photo.

Talk About Love on Valentine’s Day

Come have a glorious time on Saturday, February 21st as 12 noon talking about love on Valentine’s Day. You will receive a lot of love at the Glorious Church of Jesus Christ in Onancock, Va. The speaker will be Bishop Wayne Cropper from Baltimore and Bishop Cropper went to Mary Nottingham Smith High School. He was an avid baseball player. Come hear all the love Bishop Cropper will dish out. If you don’t know where the church is, it’s where Catherine Edmonds sold all those mouth watering dinner with lots of love.

Steamboats on the Chesapeake

Discover the fascinating history of the Chesapeake Bay—on the big screen!

Shore History invites you to a special documentary screening of “Steamboats on the Chesapeake” at the Roseland Theater in Onancock. This film tells the story of the steamboats that connected Chesapeake communities from 1813 to 1962 – powering commerce, travel, and life on the Eastern Shore.

There will be two showings, one Thursday, February 19 at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee on February 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are just ten dollars, and all proceeds benefit Shore History.

Tickets are available online at roselandonancock.com or at the Roseland box office on Market Street.

Shore History gratefully acknowledges the support of the Roseland Theater for making this special event possible.

Celebrate our maritime heritage—and support local history—with Steamboats on the Chesapeake.

ES Ducks Unlimited Annual Dinner

The Eastern Shore Ducks Unlimited chapter will hold its annual dinner and auction on Saturday, Feb. 21 at the Vaux Hall Farm near Melfa. Doors open at 5 p.m. with catering from Mallards at the Wharf.

An auction will showcase hand-carved decoy from local carvers who will be on site during the evening, The silent auction will be loaded with Ducks Unlimited gear, exclusive experiences and donations from local outfitters There will also be multiple raffles featuring five guns.

The $100 ticket includes dinner, drink tickets and a one-year Ducks Unlimited membership. Sponsorship tickets include a special gift and exclusive entry for a sponsor-only gun raffle.

Ducks Unlimited supports wetlands conservation to bolster duck populations.

Go to www.easternshorevadu.org for tickets