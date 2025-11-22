Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Accomack County Dept. of Social Services Angel Tree

The Child Care staff of Accomack County Department of Social Services would like to announce that their annual Angel Tree is located at the Roses in Onley, VA. Please help a child in need this year.

If you have already selected an angel, please return to Roses by December 12, 2025. This gives the workers time to distribute the gifts to the very grateful families in time for Christmas. We greatly appreciate your support.

If you have any questions, please contact Fabiola Clark at 757 787 5392.

Thanksgiving Bags of Love

NMZ ZION’S HEART MINISTRY PRESENTS THANKSGIVING Bags Of Love FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

8:00 AM

NEW MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH

17450 Coal Kiln Road, Painter, Virginia

INFORMATION:

Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Pastor 757-618-5087

Sister Kendall Chandler 916-600-9622

Sister Brenda Bailey 757-710-1006

Trustee Ernest James 757-710-4216

NOTE: THIS IS A DRIVE THRU EVENT

Pull up Thanksgiving Giveaway

Shiloh Baptist Church will have its “Pull up Thanksgiving Giveaway” on November 23, 2025 @ 11:00am! We will be giving away turkeys, roasters and non-perishable food items for the holidays.

Kiwanis Club Craft Fair

The Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual craft fair Saturday November 22 at Nandua High School in Onley. The event features more than 60 artisans and crafters selling handmade items such as clothing, home decor, baked goods, jewelry, woodcrafts, candles, holiday decorations, and more . Food and drinks will be available . Admission is $5 or $4 with a canned food item for the Food Bank. Children under age 10 are free.

Onley UMC Food Sale

Fall food sale at Onley Methodist Church Saturday 11/22 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church on 25642 Main St. in Onley. There will be frozen casseroles, chicken salad, soups, cheeses and baked goods for sale.