Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

November 15, 2025
Image

The North Street Playhouse

Smith Chapel Methodist Church’s Bake Sale & Thrift Store

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store BAKE SALE!!!!! In Social Hall & THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, November 15, 2025 8-11 AM AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA.

We will NOT be open on November 8.

WIN A Thanksgiving Dinner

Free Coat Closets

Free Coat Closet

Bake Sale to Benefit ES Regional Animal Control Facility

There will be a bake sale Saturday November 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Onley. The proceeds will benefit the animals at the Eastern Shore Regional Animal Control Facility.

Calvary UMC Thanksgiving Take Out Dinner

9th Annual Champagne & Oyster Tasting

Bloxom VFC’s Sportsman’s Bash

Sportsmans Bash

Sunday Funday Mud Hop

Sunday Funday Mudhop

Concert at St. James Episcopal Church

Drs. Paul and Betty Bibbins and the congregation of St. James Episcopal Church in Accomac reauest the pleasure of your company for an afternoon of music with Dr. Caroline Gibsonm director and her Northampton Concert Choir, Northampton Middle/High School Choir, Cnorale, Treble Chorus I and II, Male Chorus,  Intermediate Chorus, and Beginning Chorus presenting 

Broadwater Academy

A Harvest Celebration in Song

Sunday November 15 at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church,23395 Drummondtown Road , Accomac. A recption will follow.

