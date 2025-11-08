Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Ruck to Raise Awareness for Veterans Suicide

Five Eastern Shore men—three of them gym buddies, two of them combat veterans—will shoulder 40-pound packs today and walk 22 miles up Route 13 to honor the 22 U.S. veterans who die by suicide every single day.

The “22 for 22” ruck march began at dawn from the Machipongo Trading Company and ends seven-and-a-half hours later at the Island House in Wachapreague.

Why 22 miles? Because the Department of Veterans Affairs reports an average of 22 veteran suicides daily—6,000 lives lost each year. Ken Blair (U.S. Army) and Blake Johnson (U.S. Navy) both served; Ben Willis is a civilian who trains beside them at Level Up Fitness in Belle Haven. PJ Vasquenza and 19-year-old Aiden Blair—Ken’s son and a brand-new soldier—round out the five-man team.

Each man will carry a GoRuck-style pack with a single 40-pound steel plate. Motorists on Route 13 today watch for five determined men in weighted packs, high-visibility vests. Because some wars are fought long after the shooting stops.

St. Mary’s Baptist Church FREE Food Giveaway

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY!

St. Mary’s Baptist Church (Jamesville) invites you to our Community Food Give Away!

Location: 5836 Occohannock Neck Road, Exmore, VA

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Food will be given to the first 100 people — come early!

Everyone is welcome.

CMP Rifle Clinic and Match

Rifle competition is the oldest organized sport in America. The tradition continues with the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Military Rifle Clinic and Match on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

This fun competitive event will take place at NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Inc. at 30516 Chincoteague Road, Oak Hall, VA. Parking free. US citizens 14 or older may attend. Fees: adults, $20.00 for clinic and/or match. Juniors under 18, $12. First, 2nd and 3rd place awards by rifle category. A Certificate of Competition fulfills the requirement for purchasing government surplus rifles.

Shooters must wear eye and ear protection. A waiver must be signed before the match starts. We will inspect your rifle for safety.

Clinic starts promptly 9 AM. Contents: safety, rifle operation, match procedures. Unless you’ve taken NOAAWIVA rifle training or equivalent, you MUST take the clinic before competing. We will have .223, 30 06, and .308 ammunition for sale. Persons firing other calibers must provide their own.

There will be a lunch break before the match itself begins at 1 PM. Water and cold drinks available.

Call (757) 442 3013 or contact <[email protected]> for questions.

Food Drive

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will perform the first concert of the season featuring: Haydn’s Symphony No.82 ” The Bear”; Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending”; and Mithaud’s” Le Boeuf sur le toit” under the direction of Amanda Gates, music director and Kirsty Barnett Green on violin. The concerts will be held on Friday, November 7th at 7:30 PM at Market Street Methodist Church, Onancock and Sunday, November 9th at 4 PM at Hungars Episcopal Church, Bridgetown. All concerts are free however donations are welcomed.

The Onancock Elks Lodge presents CARDS, COMICS & MEMORABILIA SHOW

Come out and find that one of a kind trading card, rare comic book or your favorite memorabilia subject, admission is $2 or a new unwrapped toy. All proceeds will benefit the Lodge’s Christmas Care Projects. INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR, contact Branden Thomas, Wayde Fowler or the Lodge at 757-787-7750 (vendor cost $25)

VENDOR SPOTS ARE LIMITED IN NUMBER and selling quickly.

Fundraiser for Veteran with Cancer

Bethel AME Church Onancock Men’s Day

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, AT 2 PM BETHEL AME CHURCH IN ONANCOCK WILL BE CELEBRATING MEN’S DAY. THE GUEST PASTOR WILL BE REV. GRAY FROM BETHEL AME CHURCH, EASTVILLE. EVERYONE IS WELCOME.