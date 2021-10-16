There will be a music festival at Lonesome Grove Farm in Franktown. It starts at 4 p.m. and will feature Onancock native Mike Stinson, No Spare Time, Hammerhead and Blended night. on Sunday the festival will feature Mike Stinson and Fast Track. There is no charge but donations are welcome. Bring your own lawn chair and BYOB. The address is 84505 Wellington Neck Road near Franktown. Take the fork to enter Wellington Neck Road and turn right after 700 ft. .

There will be a Car Show at Exmore Town Park from 10:30 am until 2:30 p.m. There will be classic cars and trucks, hot rods, muscle cars, rat rods and tractors. Proceeds will benefit the Eastern Shore SPCA.

The 8th annual Saxis Island Oyster roast will be from 3 until 6 p.m; at Saxis Marina on 9151 Starling Creek Road. All proceeds will benefit community beautification and improvement projects on Saxis Island. There will be a raffle featuring a print by Don Sparrow, and a shore bird carving by Larry Linton. Tickets will be available at the gate and are $55 per person with oysters and $30 per person without oysters.

There will be benefit yard sales at His Way Fellowship 19255 Spruce St. in Melfa at 9 a.m.

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will have their fall yard sale from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the club house at 25405 Richmond Ave. in Onley.

.