The official end of Summer was last weekend but this weekend may be among the busiest since the pandemic on the Eastern Shore and the weather looks perfect.

There are two big yard sale events this weekend. The Town of Saxis will have their annual town wide yard sale from 7 am. Until 1 pm. The event will also feature local artists, carvers and authors as well as more than forty participants.

On the other end of the Shore, the village of Smith’s Beach will have their village wide yard sale. This event will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale at Blue Crow Antique Mall Rt. 13 at Painter. The sale will feature plants donated by local nurseries and will run from 9a until noon.

There will be a special ceremony in memory of the victims of 9/11 today at 11 am at the George N. McMath park in Onley. This will be a non denominational event with several local pastors participating. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

Food lovers will love the ARC/ Onancock Rotary fish fry. The event will serve from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Edwards Seafood in Onley. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. The menu includes Rob Bloxom’s Barbecued Chicken, fried fish, Butch Williamson’s and Matt Clay’s signature baked beans, cole slaw, a roll and bottled water all for just $10. This year’s fish fry is a drive through event.

The 2021 Relay for Life event will take place today from 11 am until 10 pm outside at Nandua High School. The event will feature the after sunset luminaria display. There will be games and activities and will include cake and Relay for Life Ice Cream from the Island creamery. Luminaria can be purchased at the event.

To celebrate the Arts, the ESO Fest will take place today from 2 until 9 p.m. at ESO in Belle Haven. The event will feature live music and food by Blackfin and Mt. Nebo Meats.

The US Air Force Jazz Band will present a free concert tonight from 7-9 pm at Central Park in Cape Charles. Come hear this special group of very talented musicians.

A two-stage suborbital sounding rocket is scheduled for lift-off Saturday, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket is set to be launched between 4 and 7 p.m., Sept. 11.

Photo by Gordon Campbell of At Altitude Gallery in Cape Charles

