All outdoor events weather permitting

A Business Empowerment Expo will be held Saturday from 11 A to 3 P in the conference room at the Hampton Inn in Exmore. An expert panel of speakers will be featured. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at justjeannas.com.

There will be a Family Fun Day on Aug. 7th from 12-5 pm. It will be held at Wachapreague/ Herbert S Powell Memorial Park. This event will be sponsored by your local 12 step recovery groups from our area. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided, please bring a dish to share if you are able! Bring a chair, there will be games and fellowship and a recovery speaker!

The car show scheduled for Saturday at Onancock School has been cancelled due to weather.

August 8 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bethel AME Church,40 Boundary Avenue, Onancock, VA will be celebrating their Annual Family & Friends Day with a parking lot service held on this Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 11:00 am with guest speaker Minister Karen Downing, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, VA (Pastor, Rev. Richard Holland) . Family & Friends are cordially invited to attend. If you have questions or wish to seek further information about our service call 410-340-4074