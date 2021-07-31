A Celebration of Watermen featuring Live Music, Speed Skiff Races & BOAT DOCKING!

After a year of COVID-19 hiatus, the annual boat docking contest event will be returning as Crab Slam, hosted by the Shanty and the Cape Charles Harbor & Marina!

The Shanty will be closing down their parking lot on Saturday, 7/31 and Sunday 8/1 to host retail, food, wine, and beer vendors. There will be an outdoor stage for live music the duration of the event.

Sunday, 8/1, is the only day tickets are required! This is one of the biggest days of the year in Cape Charles, the Boat Docking Contest!

Purchase your tickets now by clicking here!

Come celebrate our watermen with us!

Are you a homeschooling family on the Shore? Thinking about homeschooling for the fall? This event is for you! We will have information about how to start homeschooling and experts to guide you through the application process, how to choose curriculum, and support for the journey. We will have tables with used curriculum for sale, curriculum brochures, sign-ups for local field-trips, and information about local co-op programs and other community events! Contact Jordan Dail for more information.

If you love playing baseball the Eastern Shore Elite Baseball Team will conduct try outs Saturday from 2 until 5 pm, and Sunday August 1 from 3-5 at the Central Accomack Little League field in Onancock.

The Glorious Church of Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Inc are having their annual Friends and Family Day, Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm at our local church located at Boundary Ave and School Street in Onancock, Va. you are invited to come out and fellowship with us.

The Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Department has announced it will be opening its Carnival ice cream stand on Saturday’s and Sunday’s in July.

Saturday’s from 5-8 PM.July 31.

Come to Wachapreague, have a nice meal at the Island House Restaurant and stop by the Wachapreague Carnival grounds for dessert!

Thanks to all for continued support of the fundraising efforts of your local volunteer fire departments.

“The Art of Willie Crockett and Virginia’s Eastern Shore” will be premiering on Maryland Public Television August 1 at 4:30 p.m. and on MPT2 August 2 at 8:30 p.m . The film has been edited, enhanced, and closed captioned for a half hour special television version and will also soon be streaming online.