Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival

2024 Chincoteague Island Blueberry Festival

9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Chincoteague Center

6155 Community Dr, Chincoteague, VA 23336

The largest indoor and outdoor arts and crafts festival on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Fresh blueberries available for purchase. Ultimate blueberry pie available for pre-order. Visit https://chincoteagueislandblueberryfestival.com/ for more information.

Car and Truck Show at Temperanceville Lodge 121

Temperanceville Lodge 121 together with the Order of the Eastern Star Temperanceville Chapter #88 are hosting their second annual car and truck show.

Saturday July 20, 2024. Registration starts at 9AM. Show is from 10AM to 2 PM. Prizes will be awarded. Food and Drinks will be available. Location: Masonic Lodge, 10268 Lankford Hwy, Temperanceville, VA

Arcadia High School Cheerleading Alumni Basketball Tournament

BARK! The Musical

by David Troy Francis, Mark Winkler, Gavin Geoffrey Dillard, and Robert Schrock

Directed by Ginny McMath

Featuring Steven Lamprinos, James Patric, Delaney Petka, Aja Samone Ruffin, Beth Sharpley, & Sean Thomas

Performances

Friday, July 19, 2024 at 8:00pm

Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 2:30pm

Friday, July 26, 2024 at 8:00pm

Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 8:00pm

Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 2:30pm

In a frenetic city park, a young pup who has yet to find his bark finds counsel amid an eccentric cast of canine characters, each with their own dubious wisdom to lend. BARK! is a stunning musical homage to dogs and their intrepidly “human hearts” — lonely, hungry, horny, and howlingly funny! From Alaska to Brazil, BARK! has wagged the tails of audiences and critics alike. Bring a biscuit and a handkerchief and get ready to be adopted!

Reserved Seating: $10 Students $25 Adult/Senior

www.northstreetplayhouse.org/tickets

**All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets can only be purchased online, or, as available, at the door prior to each performance. Please check for ticket availability and other information at the box office telephone number, 757-787-2050. The box office will open 1 hour before each performance.

Adams UMC Biker Rally

New Beginnings UMC Anniversary Celebration

All are welcome to NEW BEGINNINGS UMC SUNDAY JULY 21st 10:00 a.m. service to the Appointment of another year for Pastor Harold E. White Sr and Anniversary Celebration.