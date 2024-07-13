Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

No Carnivals Scheduled this weekend. The Chincoteague Vol. Fireman’s Carnival will resume Friday July 19 and run each night except Sundaty through Saturday July 27.

SMITH’S CHAPEL THRIFT SHOP

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Express Care offering sick child pediatric appointments

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Express Care is offering sick child pediatric appointments this Saturday July 13th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you have a child over age 2 who needs to see a medical provider call 757-787-7374 by 5 p.m. Friday July 12 to make an appointment. Walk in pediatric patients ages 2 and up also will be seen. Express Care is located at Four Corner Plaza in Onley. Again, pediatric sick child appointments are available at Express Care from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday July 13. For more information about Express Care go to expresscare.esrh.org.

New Beginnings UMC 3rd Annual Community Day

Ensign Savage Lecture

The Northampton Historic Preservation Society is pleased to present a special “Lecture at the Mimosa Barn” on Sunday, July 14th at 2:00 p.m. David Scott will discuss one of Northampton County’s most interesting and popular early settlers, Ensign Savage.

Come and hear the story of this important individual who lived with the Native Americans near Jamestown in the early years of the Virginia Colony. Why was he called “Ensign”? When did he come to the Eastern Shore and how did “Savage Neck” get its name? Who was his wife and was she one of the earliest women to receive a patent for her own land in America? These questions and more will be discussed.

No fees are charged for this lecture, but we ask that individuals each consider a $10 donation to support ongoing NHPS preservation and education efforts. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and dress comfortably! For weather related announcements and directions, go to the home page of the NHPS website at: www.northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com.

Metropolitan UMC 156th Anniversary

Metropolitan U M Church will be celebrating the 156th Church Anniversary Service

at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14th. The guest speaker is Rev. Harold White, Pastor of New Beginnings UMC, Wattsville, VA

Don Shire in Concert

Trumpeter Don Shire will be in concert on Sunday, July 14 at the Hollies Baptist Church in Keller.

The concert will be at the church during the morning worship service at 11:00 AM and at the afternoon concert at the church at 4:00 PM.