The Whimsical and Magical Musical of Seussical will be presented Saturday July 17 at 1:30 pm and 5:30 p.m. inside the Cape Charles Christian School auditorium. Everyone is invited to attend this special musical performance presented by the Cape Charles Christian Summer Theater Camp which is a camp run by teens for kids. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door before each performance.

Summer without hunger food drive is sponsored by the Karrie Kares Project. All July you can drop off non perishable food items for the Food Bank of the Eastern Shore off in the kiddie pool outside of Floral Express and Gifts in Parksley. The Floral express team challenges the community to fill the kiddie pool out front every day this month with donations.

The Wachapreague Fire Department has announced it will be opening its Carnival Ice Cream Stand on Saturdays and Sundays in July. Saturdays from 5-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 until 4 p.m. Come to Wachapreague and have a nice meal at the Island House and stop at the Wachapreague Carnival grounds for dessert!

A Hydro-Drone Camp will be held at Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club July 19-23 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The camps are targeted for students ages 13-17. The cost is $450 a session. Log on to the Community Events Page at shoredailynews.com to click on the registration link. Campers will assemble their own mini-hydro drones and a full hydro drone and gain an understanding of the parts needed to assemble a drone as well as 3D printing. They will also learn GIS and sonar applications in addition to understanding the process of collecting and processing bathymetric data.

The camp will be taught by Joe Betit, a retired surveyor and college instructor , and a group of college students who have recently assembled a hydro drone as part of the GO VA Hydro Drone grant project.

.