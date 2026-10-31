Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Halloween Chess Tournament

DBC Yardsale

Soroptimist to Host Free Girls Empowerment Day October 31 in Onley

Soroptimist International will host a free Girls Empowerment Day on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Accomack in Onley.

The event is open to girls ages 15 to 18 and will feature presentations designed to help young women develop confidence, practical life skills, and a positive outlook as they prepare for adulthood.

The program will include Heather Custis discussing résumé writing and interviewing skills, while Shannon Lewis of Taylor Bank will provide guidance on establishing credit and managing personal finances.

Paige McLean will address mental wellness, Michelle Derwent will lead a session on yoga and mindfulness, and Betsy Seybolt will discuss the power of positivity.

Organizers say the goal is to provide young women with valuable tools and information to help them make informed decisions, build self-confidence, and prepare for future opportunities.

The event is free, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. All participants will also receive a gift bag, and prizes will be awarded throughout the program.

Advance registration is available through a QR code on the event flyer.

Franktown Art & Food Festival

Sonny Moore Car Show

In honor of its 100 years of service, the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting an open house and its annual Sonny Moore Car Show on Saturday, October 31, 2026 from 10:00AM – 2:00PM at the Tasley firehouse at the intersection of Tasley Road and Lankford Highway in Tasley. Come by and meet our members, enjoy the car show, visit the Eder Up food truck for some delicious lunch, view our displays and take a tour of our firehouse and apparatus. Bring the kids by in costume for a Halloween ‘trunk or treat” event. and a costume contest at 1200 followed by a Rubber Duck Race at 1230! At 1:00 there will be a ceremony honoring our century of service to the Eastern Shore. Come out and support the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company as they enter their second century of service.

Adam’s UMC Harvest Festival

Cheriton VFC’s Haunted Corn Field

Project Fuel Academy

Parksley’s Trunk or Treat

Parksley’s Trunk or Treat! Set up starts at 4 and is in the parking lot. Dunne Ave and Bennett St will be partially closed with detours. Part of the parking lot will be closed for the trunks. Unlike last year, trunks will be set up in the parking lot instead of on Dunne. Curfew is 8 PM.

Halloween Safe Night Out

Exmore’s Trick or Treat on Main Street

Trick Or Treating

On Chincoteague Island, trick-or-treating runs from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight, with an 8 p.m. curfew. Participating Historic Main Street merchants will offer treats from 4 to 7 p.m. Onancock and Onley’s hours are 5 to 8 p.m., with Onley specifying that participants must be 12 or younger. Kiptopeke State Park offers campground trick-or-treating from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with standard parking fees applying.

Sunday

Designer Bag Bingo

The Accomack-Northampton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites the community to an exciting afternoon of fun, fellowship, and fabulous prizes at its Designer Bag Bingo on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at the MNS Cultural & Enrichment Center, 24457 Mary N. Smith Road, Accomac, Virginia.

Doors will open at 2:00 PM, with bingo games beginning promptly at 3:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to play for beautiful designer bags while supporting a worthy cause. Concessions and raffles will also be available throughout the afternoon and will be cash only.

Admission is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Proceeds from Designer Bag Bingo will benefit the chapter’s scholarship and community initiatives, helping the Accomack-Northampton Alumnae Chapter continue its commitment to service throughout the Eastern Shore community.

For tickets or additional information, contact Virginia Heath at (757) 615-1651 or Shenae Cooper at (302) 222-5290.

Come ready to BINGO for a bag while supporting scholarships, service, and our community!

316 Dirt Drags Car Show