Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Jaxon’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

Onley Town Wide Yard Sale

Pancake & Eggs Breakfast at Red Bank Baptist Church

There will be a Pancake & Egg Breakfast at Red Bank Baptist Church located at 9202 Seaside Road in Marionville, Saturday October 24th from 8 AM until 10 AM.

There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee & juice. A $10,00 donation is requested. Children ages 6 through 12 $5.00. Children under 6 free with their parents.

Chincoteague Library to Host Bestselling Author

The Chincoteague Island Library, in partnership with Sundial Books, will welcome New York Times bestselling author Tom Angleberger for a fun and interactive program on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 AM.

Children ages 4–12 (Kindergarten through 4th Grade) are invited to join Tom for a spirited reading from his newest graphic novel series, Dino Poet. Following the reading, Tom will guide young artists through creating their very own Dino Poet drawings, a hands‑on activity that celebrates imagination, creativity, and the poet in every child.

According to Jodi Novak of the Chincoteague Island Library, “We’re excited to team up with Sundial Books to bring this bestselling author to Chincoteague. Tom Angleberger’s visit is sure to be a memorable experience that will intrigue young readers.”

After the presentation, both books in the Dino Poet series will be available for purchase through Sundial Books at the library, and Tom will be happy to sign copies for young readers and families.

This free event is open to all and will bring adventure to children through the world of dinosaurs, storytelling, and creativity. We hope you’ll join us for this exciting author visit.

If you need more information, please contact the library at 757-336-3460.

FREE Youth Sportsfest Event at Oak Hall

The NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Club youth sports event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 24 at their range at 30516 Chincoteague Road, Oak Hall VA. Events will begin at 8:30 AM and continue through the day until about 3:30 PM. Sponsored by Brownells/NRA Day Program, everything will be FREE for all girls & boys from 8 to 18 years old. A hamburger lunch and free drinks will also be provided for kids and parents/guardians. All equipment & ammunition are provided. Prizes and awards (Junior & Senior) will be given. Activities include Safety and Shooting Event Orientation, Air Rifle Target & Metallic Silhouettes, .22 Rifle Target (8-18 years old) AM & PM, Shotgun Shooting on Clay Birds (11-18 yrs. old) AM. Junior Service Rifle Shooting (13-18 yrs. old) will be held after lunch. Certified Instructors will supervise each shooting activity. For further information & directions: Email tjonesy@verizon.net or call 757-709-2401. All are welcome!

October 24 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

For more than a decade, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has hosted a biannual event called National Prescription Drug Take Back Day that provides the public with the opportunity to easily and safely dispose of unneeded medications. Riverside Health, in partnership with local law enforcement and the DEA, is proud to announce it will host events each April and October, for the DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back program.

Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. to Noon (Drive-thru event)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

20486 Market St, Onancock, VA 23417

SALTS in the Listening Room at Morphosis

SALTS will perform a show of protest songs from civil war to present day in our intimate dessert lounge. Reservations are necessary, seating is limited.

Herbert Baptist Church’s Men and Womens Day

Female Voices of Praise

The Evolution of Mozart