Cool things happening on the Shore this week

Live Nativity

Onley Baptist Church is hosting a live nativity this December! The dates are Friday and Saturday nights Dec. 15th and 16th and then again on the 22nd and 23rd. The times are from 6-8pm. We will also be showing the short film called “The Shepherd” every 30 minutes inside the church. Refreshments will follow. Come out and enjoy a time of celebrating the reason for the season- our Lord Savior’s birth!

Free Coat Closet at Onley UMC

Greens, Gifts and Goodies Sale

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be holding it’s 20th Annual Greens, Gifts and Goodies sale on Saturday, December 16th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at 25405 Richmond Ave., Onley. Fresh holiday arrangements, wreaths, swags, fresh & frozen foods, cakes, cookies, candy, soups, jewelry, and raffles will be available. Additional local vendors will also be in attendance. Bring a friend!

Christmas Cantata

Hallwood Methodist Church Christmas Program and Candlelight Service

Hallwood Methodist Church will be having their children’s Christmas Program followed by the annual Candlelight Service on Monday, December 18th at 6 PM. Light refreshments of desserts and hot chocolate will be served afterwards. All are welcome.

David Poyer to speak about new book at ESRL

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center will host an Author Talk featuring David Poyer on December 19th at 6:00 p.m. in the Dennis R. Custis Lecture Hall. Poyer will be discussing the release of his new book, The Academy; the next installment in the Dan Lenson series. The event is free and open to the public.

David Poyer is a prolific author and retired naval officer living on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He has written over forty books including the Dan Lenson Series, The Tiller Galloway Diving Adventures, and The Civil War at Sea series.

Questions can be directed to the Programs and Outreach Librarian, Tiffany Flores at [email protected] or by calling Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400.

Library Basket Raffle