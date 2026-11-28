ESVA Artisans Guild Studio Tour

Small Business Saturday sale at Dogwood Branch

This Thanksgiving Weekend is Small Business Saturday. Come celebrate the Dogwood Branch’s 9th anniversary this Friday and Saturday as you Shop Local in downtown Onancock. Take 20% off storewide and see what catches your eye. Pick up a little something for your holiday host, find a festive touch for your table, or cross a few names off your gift list. You’ll find holiday décor, gifts, and an ever- changing selection of consignment treasures. The sale runs Friday, November 27th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm and Saturday, November 28th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The discount excludes previously discounted items, items under twenty dollars, and items marked firm. Find the Dogwood Branch at 61 Market Street in Onancock. Your purchases benefit Shore History. Thanks for shopping local with us for nine years. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Shore History and the Dogwood Branch. We’ll see you this weekend!