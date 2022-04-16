The Eastern Shore of Virginia Angler’s Club is having their first Annual Flounder Tournament this Saturday, April 16 at the Folly Creek Public Boat Ramp. $10 entry fee if you aren’t an Angler’s Club Member. Sign up begins at 10:30 AM and the tournament runs from 11:00 – 4:00 PM. The Eastern Shore Angler’s Club supports conservation of our waters and teachers children to fish. For more information, visit esanglersclub.org.esanglersclub.org.

Accomack Parks and Rec welcomes children to their annual easter egg hunt Saturday at 10 a.m.until 11am at Sawmill Park in Accomac.

The Northampton Sheriff’s Department and Northampton Parks and Rec is sponsoring their Easter Egg Hunt today from 2-5 p.m. at Indiantown Park in Eastville. There will be drawings for preK until 6 for one of 2 baskets with kindles. Drawings will be held for one of two bicycles for ages 7-12 and 2 Walmart $100 gift cards for the 13 to 16 age group. There will also be a Bunny Sack Race, Egg on spoon relay, a pic booth, face painting and kick ball. It’s all free and runs from 2 until 5 p.m. today.

Celebrate the history and craft of decoy carving as local and national carvers and artists of all kinds exhibit and sell their work on Chincoteague Island at the 41st Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival on 16th, 2022. Show hours are Saturday, April 16: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chincoteague Combined School located at 4586 Main Street. People’s Choice voting ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, exhibitor awards will be announced at 3 p.m. The wooden Easter Egg Silent Auction ends at 3 p.m. Saturday and all eggs must be picked up by 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per day (children under 12 free). Capt. E’s Hurricane Grill & Tiki Bar Food Truck will be available for food service.

Talented carvers, artists, jewelers, photographers, potters, and other artisans from across the country will showcase their amazing skills during this two-day juried show held on Easter weekend. The show is sponsored by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center. Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com for a full list of exhibitors and more details about the show. A limited number of exhibitor spaces are still available.

The Wooden Egg Auction is always a favorite of festival attendees. Wooden eggs are meticulously hand carved and embellished by exhibitors and are sold in the silent auction to the highest bidder ending at 3 p.m. on Saturday April 16th. Ribbons will be awarded for Best Artist, Best Carver, Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague, and Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence at 3 p.m. All children are encouraged to award their favorite exhibitor with a Children’s Choice Ribbon.

There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at the Harborton Boat ramp starting at 6:30 a.m. sponsored by the New Hope Charge Come as you are and bring a lawn chair and a cup of coffee and a friend. Rain location: Harborton United Methodist Church.

The Guilford Charge will host a sunrise service at 6:30 Sunday at Ann’s Cove on the bayside of Parksley. The service will be followed by a breakfast at St. Thomas UMC.

Shore PCA Invites you to join us as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday! We meet at 3431 Main Street in Exmore VA at 10:30 am. Visit our website for more information: www.shorepca.org

We are a church that values… Gracious, Generous, and Other Focused Living; Safe, Authentic, Diverse and Unified Community; Reformed Biblical Gospel Centered Teaching

Shore PCA is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in America.

Traditional Eastern Sunday services will be held Sunday from 10-11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church 14050 Bethel Church Rd. in Bloxom.

