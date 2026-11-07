Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Cape Charles Decoy Show

Military-style rifle safety clinic and match

2026 NOAAWIVA

JOHN C. GARAND

AND OTHER MILITARY RIFLE CLINIC AND MATCH

A fun competitive event for new and old shooters alike

DATE: Saturday November 7, 2026. Clinic, 9:30 AM; match, 12 noon to about 2 PM.

LOCATION: NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Inc., 30516 Chincoteague Road, Oak Hall, VA. From Route 13 at T’s Corner turn east toward Chincoteague. After 200 yds turn right into woods.

REGISTRATION: Any US citizen 14 or older is eligible. Fees: adults, $20.00 for clinic and/or match. Juniors under 18, $12. Make check or M.O. to: NOAAWIVA Rifle Team, or pay by cash or check at the event. Parking’s free.

RULES AND AWARDS: CMP Rules govern. First, 2nd and 3rd place awards by rifle category. Pins of the same design as the medals awarded at the National John C. Garand Match. A Certificate of Competition fulfills the participation requirement for purchasing CMP rifles.

Bake Sale at Belle Haven UMC

Pies, cookies, cakes, rolls, sweet potato biscuits and more. Come have a cup of coffee/tea and pick up some goodies.

Christmas Turkey Craft and Vendor Show

Come on out to the Parksley Fire House on Saturday November 7th from 10am to 3pm for the Christmas Turkey Craft and Vendor show. We have over 30 local vendors and crafters ready to help you knock out your Christmas shopping list!

Entry to the event is either a donation in the boot for the Parksley Vol. Fire Department or a non-perishable food item for the Karrie Kares Project benefiting the FoodBank of the Eastern Shore.

Pictures with the Grinch

Come on out and have your picture taken with the Grinch! Saturday November 7th at the Parksley Vol. Fire Company during the Christmas Turkey Craft and Vendor show.

There will be two sessions in which you can come and get your picture taken, 10:30am to 11:30am or 1:00pm to 2:00pm. For just $10 you get 2 photos printed on site, digits copies of your photo, and a special gift from the Grinch.

If you would like to Pre-Register for photos please visit The Karrie Kares Project Facebook page for the link. Pre-Registration is not required, but definitely appreciated to help staff the day of event.

Andrew Chapel UMC Fall Bazaar

Tasley Volunteer Fire Company’s 100th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner and Auction

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company will be celebrating its 100* Anniversary with a fundraising dinner and auction at the Onancock Elk’s Lodge on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Enjoy a delicious Eastern Shore style dinner, check out the raffle and auction items donated by local craftsmen and businesses and have fun with family and friends! There will be something for everyone! Doors open at 5:00 PM. Tickets for the event are $50.00 and are available through Eventbrite by clicking the link on the fire company’s Facebook page, or by calling (757) 710-5547 or (757) 710-1996. Thank you for supporting the Tasley volunteers as they enter their second century of service!

ESCC Soccer Vs. Rush Academy-Peninsula

Roar & Soar

Living Stones Ministries is hosting a double anointing weekend beginning Saturday November 7 with their “Roar & Soar” apostolic and prophetic gathering from 9 AM until 2 PM. Spiritual lions and eagles are coming together to be fed at the same table with strong spiritual meat. If you are hungry for the deeper & purer things of the Lord.. Come and eat. There is a seat at the table for you. On Sunday, November 8 at 3 PM, Living Stones will be celebrating the 30th year of preaching anniversary for their Senior Pastor, Janice Arena. Prophet Brenda Lockley of “Awakening Fire International Ministries” in De Kalb, Mississippi will be the keynote speaker. Come celebrate and honor her faith commitment to ministering the Word of God throughout the Delmarva Shore and across the United States. All are welcome. All services will be held at Living Stones Ministries, 4332 Main Street, Exmore. For more information please contact Living Stones at soldoutarena@yahoo.com.

Lecture on the Lawn: Caserta

Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Please join the Northampton Historic Preservation Society for a Special Lecture on the Lawn by David Scott at Caserta Farm in Eastville. In addition to the interesting history and reconstruction of CASERTA, Dr. Scott will discuss the other historic homes on Old Town Neck, Oak Grove, Westover and Pembroke (Ferry House), as well as the significance of Old Town Neck to the town of Eastville and Northampton County. Please bring a lawn chair to enjoy the lecture in comfort.

Following the lecture, NHPS will hold the Annual Meeting to report on NHPS activities and financial position for 2025/26 and to vote on the slate of Officers and Directors for 2027. Only NHPS members will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Light refreshments will be served, including Brunswick Stew by Amy Brandt, wine and cheese, for $25 per person. All attendees at the lecture are invited to enjoy the refreshments and to attend the meeting. There will be a Silent Auction throughout the afternoon featuring a two-volume set of Virginia’s Eastern Shore by Ralph T. Whitelaw and other desirable items.

To attend the meeting and enjoy the refreshments, please RSVP through purchasing tickets by10/30/2026 on the NHPS website (www.northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com), or mailing a check to: NHPS, P. 0. Box 501, Eastville, VA 23347. If you will attend the lecture only, no RSVP is required, but a suggested donation of $10 per person be would appreciated.

Directions to Caserta: At the north end of Business Rt.13 in Eastville (north of the high school), take Old Town Neck Dr. (Rt. 630) for 1 mile to Caserta Dr. (unpaved) on the right. Follow Caserta Dr. to Caserta Home.