Saturday

My Heart is for the Broken is sponsoring a Women’s Fellowship Breakfast at Living Word Community Church located at 27394 Whites Neck Rd, Parksley, Va 23421 on February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend. Come join us for food, faith, and fellowship. The topic of discussion will be longsuffering.

The Eastern Shore Community College Heritage Festival will be held from 10-3 Saturday at the Community College. ESCC Allied Health Programs will offer free Blood Pressure and Diabetes Screens along with hosting the Lions Club Vision and Hearing Mobile Unit on February 29th as part of the college’s Heritage Celebration.

The 2020 Relay for Life of Nandua kickoff will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Ker Place, 69 Market Street in Onancock. Relay is the largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event committee encourages newcomers and returnees to attend. Don’t worry if you don’t have a team but would still like to participate. One person can be his or her own team, or any team would be happy for you to join them.

The Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fundraising Committee will be hosting a meatloaf dinner in house Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Fire Department, 28328 Hatton Street, Melfa. Dinner will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, roll and choice of beverage. Cost of dinner will be $10.00 per plate; $5.00 for children 10 and under. Dinner will be served from 1 PM – 6 PM. Delivery will be available from Exmore to Accomac with a minimum of a 2 dinner purchase. Join us as we raise funds to ensure the quality of care and life to our local community and patrons. For ticket purchases, questions, and/or delivery reservations, please call 787 4511. All proceeds will go towards funding for new, up to date equipment for our apparatus.

Sunday

The 45-member Norfolk State University Concert Choir will perform at Hungars Episcopal Church, Machipongo, on Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. A meet-the-artists reception will follow in the Church Parish House.

Founded in 1945, the ensemble is currently under the direction of Dr. Harlan Zachery, Jr., NSU Director of Choral Activities. National performances have been widespread and include appearances at The National Cathedral and the White House.

The choir is known for the beauty of its choral tone and the ability to render exemplary renditions of works of the great masters, as well as Negro spirituals. Its members believe that “for every season there is a song, for every day there is a melody, and for every moment, there is harmony.”

The Hungars Concert performances are free and open to the public. A free will offering will be accepted to sustain the series in the future. Hungars is located at 10107 Bayside Road, Machipongo.

A Revival will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Bloxom starting Sunday. The theme of these special meetings is to bring God’s people to repentance, so the power of the Holy Spirit can fall upon us and revive us personally, and corporately. These meetings are for those seriously seeking the face of God. Our hope for this nation is that God would send another awakening. There will be special music most nights as well. Please find us on facebook so you can see all the details on the event.

Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Walk with a Doc has been canceled due to the forecasted temperatures.

