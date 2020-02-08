Saturday

Onancock Farmers Market will open a Winter Market. 9 am-12pm downtown Onancock. Farmers, bakers and crafters will be there.

Soup Day will be held at Capeville United Methodist Church 11:00 am-1 pm. Soup and sandwiches available. $5.00 per lunch.

North Street Playhouse presents Crowns. Starting at 8:00 p.m. at the playhouse in Onancock.

Sunday

Broadwater Academy will host an open house from 1 pm until 3 pm. Stop in for a tour and to have any questions you might have answered. There is no obligation whatsoever.

The Eastern Shore Cruisers will have a Cruise in at the Onley Hardees parking lot at 2 p.m.

Mt.Nebo Baptist Church will celebrate Black History Month from 3 until 5 pm. Pastor Frank Morris and congregation from Herbert’s Baptist Church will be guests. Everyone is welcome.

Free gospel music concert at Downings UMC Social Hall in Oak Hall 3:00-5:00 pm featuring Tom Watkins and Friends.

