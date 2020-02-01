Saturday from 8 am-12 pm there will be a thrift shop at Grace United Methodist Church in Parksley . There will be sweaters and tops, childrens clothing, books, jewelry and kitchem items. Part of the proceeds will go to the Eastern Shore Regional Library.

There will be a coat closet at the Onley Methodist Church from 9 am. Until 11 am.

The Historic Onancock School will present “A Night At the Speakeasy”. This event will celebrate the Teetotalers and Moonshiners and the 100th Anniversary of Prohibition. Many local distributors will be on site to offer their spirits.. Mocktails will also be on the menu. Wear your roaring 20w costume, there will be a contest. Light refreshments will be served plus fungames and live swing era music for dancing the night away by Swing Project and Some Sweet Day. There will also be games and a photo booth.

Sunday, Game Day Wings will be available at the Eastville Vol. Fire Company Bingo Hall. Four pounds for $25.The proceeds go to support the fire company.