Saturday

North Accomack Community Cats Meet and Greet

January 25 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Tractor Supply, Chesapeake Square

Onley, VA 23417 United States + Google Map

We’re back at it! Stop by Tractor Supply in Onley on Saturday, January 25th from 9a-12p. Come see our smiling faces, grab some baked goods and fill out a volunteer form! We will also have cat colony registration forms available to be completed for our low-cost spay/neuter program. We will also be collecting cat and dog food to donate to Eastern Shore Animal Control in Melfa.

Nandua Warriors Quarter Auction

January 25 @ 6:00 pm

Nandua High School, 26350 Lankford Highway

Onley, Va. 23418 + Google Map

Nandua High School Athletic Booster Club is having a Quarter Auction, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Nandua High School Gym. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Auction begins at 7:00 PM. Admission is $10.00. Price includes admission and first paddle. Vendors will be present. Concessions will be sold-including chili, walking tacos, chili dogs, hot dogs, chips, beverage and baked goods. Many cool items up for grabs! All in paddles $50.00. If interested in being a vendor, please call the school…

Chair Place Players Live! At ESO

January 25 @ 7:00 pm

ESO Arts Center, 15293 King St,

Belle Haven, VA 23306 United States + Google Map

The Chair Place in Craddockville, Virginia is located in an old bay-side general store. Owner Bill Aeschliman hosts a weekly jam session with local musicians and friends filling the the many chairs every Thursday night. The Chair Place Players are the core musicians from this jam and includes at times up to 12 musicians. Join us on January 25th at 7pm for their annual performance Live at ESO! This show is sure to be good time. JANUARY 25 @ 7pm.

Sunday

Sunday Wings at the Eastville Volunteer Fire Department

January 26

|Recurring Event (See all)

Eastville Bingo Hall, 17202 Courthouse Rd

Cape Charles, VA 23310 United States + Google Map

Game Day wings will be available every Sunday through the Big Game. Wings are 4lbs for $25 with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce, and ranch. Pick up at the Eastville Fire Dept Bingo Hall. Call 757-678-6939 to preorder!

Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company Fundraising Dinner

January 26 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wachapreague Fire House, 1 High St

Wachapreague, VA 23480 United States + Google Map

.