Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Fall Harvest at Do Drop In

FREE Youth Sportsfest Event at Oak Hall

The NOAAWIVA Sportsmen Club will host a youth sports event on October 17, 2026 at their range at 30516 Chincoteague Road, Oak Hall VA. Events will begin at 8:30 AM and continue through the day until about 3:30 PM. Sponsored by Brownells/NRA Day Program, everything will be FREE for all girls & boys from 8 to 18 years old. A hamburger lunch and free drinks will also be provided for kids and parents/guardians. All equipment & ammunition are provided. Prizes and awards (Junior & Senior) will be given. Activities include Safety and Shooting Event Orientation, Air Rifle Target & Metallic Silhouettes, .22 Rifle Target (8-18 years old) AM & PM, Shotgun Shooting on Clay Birds (11-18 yrs. old) AM. Junior Service Rifle Shooting (13-18 yrs. old) will be held after lunch. Certified Instructors will supervise each shooting activity. For further information & directions: Email tjonesy@verizon.net or call 757-709-2401. All are welcome! Mark your calendars for October 17!

Drummondtown Baptist Church Yard Sale

Drummondtown Baptist Church is having a Yard Sale! Many items being offered. Bake sale items will be available. Tables can be rented for $10 or we will accept donated items to sell.. We’re located at the corner of Front and Back Streets in Accomac. Today from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm. Proceeds benefit DBC’s door restoration fund and kitchen updates. For more information, email CreativeDeedsGraphics@gmail.com.

CANCELLED – Exmore Auto Show

World Migratory Day at Kiptopeke State Park

Project Fuel Academy

Open House – Celebrating 20 Years of UVA on the Coast

International Archaeology Day

This October the Eastern Shore Chapter of the Archeology Society of Virginia is joining hundreds of archaeological organizations around the world to celebrate International Archaeology Day which celebrates archaeology and its contributions to society. As explained in Popular Archaeology magazine, “By studying artifacts, structures, and cultural remains, you gain valuable insights into the behaviors, beliefs, and interactions of past societies. This discipline goes beyond mere excavation; it’s about interpreting data to understand how civilizations evolved, adapted, and influenced one another over time…Archaeology equips learners with the tools to analyze their world, encouraging them to become informed, empathetic global citizens.” And yes! archaeology is spelled two ways.

The Northampton Historic Preservation Society has artifacts from local excavations on display at their museum in Eastville inside the county administration building. One display case has artifacts from John Custis II’s Arlington on loan from Colonial Williamsburg. Shore History also has some items on display in Ker Place in Onancock.

Mike Clem, an archaeologist with DHR, will speak about the discoveries at Eyreville during the nine years excavations at the historic site in Eastville. His talk will be at 1:00 pm today. Visit eyreville.com for location information.

If you are interested being trained as an archaeology volunteer or have an ongoing interest in the profession, email the ASV ESVA Chapter at asvesva2015@yahoo.com for meeting and activity information.

Onley Bojangles Trunk Or Treat

Onley Bojangles invites you to a spooktacular afternoon at Bojangles! Today from 2 to 5pm bring out your little ghosts, goblins, witches and superheroes for our annual Bojangles Trunk or Treat. Decorated trunks, plenty of treats and lots of fun for the whole family. So dust off the broomsticks, straighten those capes and creep crawl or drive your way over to Bojangles. Just remember the only thing scarier then Halloween is missing out on all the fun.

That’s today from 2 to 5pm. Come hungry come spooky and come ready for a Bo-tastic time at Bojangles. Rain or shine. If it rains, it’ll be inside the store.

Melinda & Scott in the Listening Room at Morphosis

Today at 7 p.m. at Morphosis on Market St. in Onancock

Sunday

First Baptist Church in Mappsville presents 100 Men and Women in Green & White

Usher’s Day at Gospel Temple Baptist Church

Emmanuel Espiscopal Church Pancake Supper and Bazaar

Staged Dramatic Reading of Waterwoman

On Sunday at 4:00 PM, at the Historic Palace Theatre, 305 Mason Ave, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA, there will be a staged dramatic reading of WATERWOMAN, from the play, with a talk beforehand by Lenore Hart, the novel’s author, about the novel’s origin. Then afterward David Poyer will explain how the stage play script was co-written, and Poyer and Hart will field questions from the audience.

On remote Yaupon Island, tomboy Annie Revels longs for her father’s life as a waterman. When he dies suddenly, she must support her ailing mother and younger sister, Rebecca. Annie masters life on the water and finds her independence—until Nathan arrives, forever changing the lives of both sisters. Based on the Eastern Shore.

David Poyer and Lenore Hart have adapted Lenore’s prizewinning novel into a play.

Reserve Tickets here.