Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Over the River and Through the Woods

At the North Street Playhouse

written by Joe DiPietro

Featuring

Teri Betz, Christina Duffman, Ryan Pigeon, G.A. Johnston, Clay Thornberg, and Carol Vincent

Performances

Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2:30pm

Nick Cristano may be living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving, and well-fed Italian-American grandparents, who live two doors down from each other in Hoboken, and who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. Faithfully, Nick goes “over the river” to Grandma’s house every week for Sunday dinner. When he is offered an important promotion in Seattle, Washington, Nick threatens to break this routine by a distance of some 2,800 miles! Frank, Aida, Emma, and Nunzio are heartbroken at the prospect of their beloved grandson raising a family all the way across the country — or worse, not raising a family at all! Besides the usual tactics of emotional blackmail, in order to keep him safe at home, these wily elders cook up a matchmaking scheme, inviting lovely nurse Caitlin O’Hare over for Sunday dinner. Will the prospect of true love keep Nick from moving across the country?

Tickets: $25 Adults/Seniors & $10 Students

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, November 14, 8-11 AM

AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA

Annual Bake Sale in Fellowship Hall

Christmas Items are out!

Chincoteague Bird Walk

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge,231 Beach Rioad 8

Chincoteague, VA 23336

Shiloh Baptist Church’s Turkey Giveaway

Blue & White Path to Better Health Wellness Day Sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta

Realities of Vaping

Roman’s 10:9 Outreach Ministry

Craddockville United Methodist Church Men’s Club Chili-Cook-Off

Ushers’ Day at Gaskins Chapel AME Church

Gaskins Chapel AME Church will celebrate Ushers’ Day on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.

Special guests will be the Rev. Wilbur Adams and the Bethel Baptist Church family of Franktown.

The service will honor the dedicated men and women who serve in the usher ministry. Visiting ushers, congregations and the community are invited to attend and enjoy an afternoon of worship and fellowship.

The Rev. Douglas P. Strand is pastor.

Sunday Funday at 316 Dirt Drags