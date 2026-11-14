Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Over the River and Through the Woods
At the North Street Playhouse
written by Joe DiPietro
Featuring
Teri Betz, Christina Duffman, Ryan Pigeon, G.A. Johnston, Clay Thornberg, and Carol Vincent
Performances
Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:00pm
Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00pm
Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 2:30pm
Nick Cristano may be living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving, and well-fed Italian-American grandparents, who live two doors down from each other in Hoboken, and who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. Faithfully, Nick goes “over the river” to Grandma’s house every week for Sunday dinner. When he is offered an important promotion in Seattle, Washington, Nick threatens to break this routine by a distance of some 2,800 miles! Frank, Aida, Emma, and Nunzio are heartbroken at the prospect of their beloved grandson raising a family all the way across the country — or worse, not raising a family at all! Besides the usual tactics of emotional blackmail, in order to keep him safe at home, these wily elders cook up a matchmaking scheme, inviting lovely nurse Caitlin O’Hare over for Sunday dinner. Will the prospect of true love keep Nick from moving across the country?
Tickets: $25 Adults/Seniors & $10 Students
Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store
Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store
THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, November 14, 8-11 AM
AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA
Annual Bake Sale in Fellowship Hall
Christmas Items are out!
Chincoteague Bird Walk
8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge,231 Beach Rioad 8
Chincoteague, VA 23336
Shiloh Baptist Church’s Turkey Giveaway
Blue & White Path to Better Health Wellness Day Sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta
Realities of Vaping
Roman’s 10:9 Outreach Ministry
Craddockville United Methodist Church Men’s Club Chili-Cook-Off
Ushers’ Day at Gaskins Chapel AME Church
Gaskins Chapel AME Church will celebrate Ushers’ Day on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.
Special guests will be the Rev. Wilbur Adams and the Bethel Baptist Church family of Franktown.
The service will honor the dedicated men and women who serve in the usher ministry. Visiting ushers, congregations and the community are invited to attend and enjoy an afternoon of worship and fellowship.
The Rev. Douglas P. Strand is pastor.
Sunday Funday at 316 Dirt Drags