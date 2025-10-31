Cool things happening for Halloween on the Shore

Parksley’s Trunk or Treat

The town of Parksley will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 31 from 5-7 PM at the Town Square.

Adults and kids are encouraged to dress up and get candy from volunteers in a safe and fun environment.

Free hotdogs and drinks are available while they last in Parksley, the ghostly haunt of the Eastern Shore!

Boys and Girls Club Trunk or Treat

Thrilling Haunted House Experience

Join us for a thrilling Haunted House experience! We will also have a non-scary activity area featuring a Halloween craft tent, pumpkin painting, face painting, a bounce house, photo booth, and yard games (with prizes).

Date: October 31, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

FREE EVENT!

Location: 31367 Nocks Landing Road, Atlantic, Virginia

Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company’s Nightmare Acres

Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company’s Nightmare Acres will be at the Bloxom Town Square October 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31st. $15 general admission and $25 for a full contact experience. Fast passes at $10 and food & drink are for sale. Don’t miss a haunting good time!

Light the Night with Jesus