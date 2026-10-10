Cool Things Happening on the Shore This Weekend

Experience Onancock Restaurant Week Oct. 9-17

Onancock, VA has always been known for its high-quality, diverse food offerings. Now you can treat yourself to a taste of the town during Onancock Restaurant Week, October 9-17.

This first-ever restaurant week packages together local chefs’ creativity with special menus at discounted prices.

Take advantage of the offerings to visit a new spot you’ve always wanted to try or revisit a favorite restaurant to sample new tastes. Fall also is the perfect time of year to visit this charming, waterfront town, stroll its historic streets and shop in locally owned stores.

“Onancock’s restaurants were eager to embrace the concept of a special week to showcase the fabulous food we have in our town,” said Cindy Mackey of Onancock Main Street (OMS), which is producing the event. “There is an incredible breadth and depth of culinary talent concentrated in our small town, and we’re excited to share it with more people.”

These seven participating restaurants are cooking up special two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus that focus on the best of Virginia’s Eastern Shore:

 Bizzotto’s Gallery Café

 Bread & Butter

 KuchiSabishii

 Mallards at the Wharf

 Market Street Grill

 Maurice

 The Blarney Stone Pub

You can view more information, including special menus, at ExperienceOnancock.com/rw26. Reservations are encouraged.

Onancock Restaurant Week is sponsored by One Presidential Mortgage-Pattie Brogan; Hill Real Estate Group with Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty; Michael Baril with Weichert Realtors Mason-Davis; Bizzotto’s Gallery Café; ESVA Tourism Commission; John Fiege, CFP; KuchiSabishii; Mallards at the Wharf; Maurice; and The Blarney Stone Pub.

Woman’s Club of Accomack County Fall Yard Sale

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be having their annual Fall Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, October 10th, from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm at 25405 Richmond Ave., Onley.

This event will be held rain or shine. There will be many items to choose from. You will find children’s toys, children’s books, household items, vintage jewelry, plants, seasonal clothing, purses, shoes and our white elephant table of new and gently used items.

There will also be fresh baked goods such as pies, cakes, and cookies along with delicious soups and chili all homemade by our members.

Come early and bring a friend!

Project FUEL Academy

The Community Development Training Center is inviting youth ages 8 to 14 to participate in Project FUEL Academy Financial Understanding, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership for Youth.

This eight-week program will help young people learn about money management, goal setting, career exploration, entrepreneurship and leadership through hands-on activities, guest speakers, community experiences, and family engagement.

Project FUEL begins Saturday, October 10th, at the Eastern Shore Regional Library in Parksley. Sessions are held Saturdays from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Registration is limited to 25 youth. The registration fee is only $10 per youth, with sibling scholarships available. Online pre-registration is required by October 1st. Visit cdtcva.com to register. Give your child an opportunity to learn, explore and prepare for the future. Project FUEL Academy—Preparing Youth Today for the Opportunities of Tomorrow!

Accomack County Fall Clean Up

The Accomack County Department of Public Works will hold the countywide Fall Clean-Up on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Tipping fees will be waived at the North Landfill and South Transfer Station for qualifying residential waste and recyclable materials brought in that day. The waiver also applies to non-residents with an Accomack County Solid Waste Decal.

Landfill hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please note that commercial waste haulers will be charged standard tipping fees, and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

For questions, contact Public Works at 757-787-1468.

Please help keep Accomack County clean and do not litter.

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

Smith Chapel M.C. Thrift Store

THRIFT STORE OPEN SATURDAY, October 10: 8-11 AM

AT SMITH CHAPEL IN QUINBY, VA

Christmas Items are out!

Family and Friends Day

Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, Inc., 30540 Depot Street in New Church, Virginia will have Family and Friends Day, Saturday, October 10th at 3 PM. Guest preacher will be Dr., Carla Brown from Greater Higher Hope Temple of Salisbury, Md. All are welcome!

Living History on the Lawn at Ker Place

On Saturday October 10th, Shore History will be offering a day of activities, reenactors, indigenous tribes, colonial cooking and demonstrations of traditional crafts. Plan to stay the day to hear from Historical interpreters, see Revolutionary War reenactment camps demonstrating military live in the 18th century, see open fire cooking, presentations on Native American culture and history and demonstrations of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, quilting, spinning and herbal remedies. Plus, tours of historic Ker Place Museum. Food and beverages available on site to purchase.