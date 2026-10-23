Contractor convicted of construction fraud

By Linda Cicoira

A New Church man was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of construction fraud.

The crime would have been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor for 44-year-old James Daniel Roberts III, of Juniper Lane, if he had repaid what he owed for the 2022 offense within two years.

Roberts received payment for construction he was contracted to perform for Deborah Ullman, of Chincoteague, but failed to do the work between Aug. 31 and Oct. 6, 2022. Two years ago, Roberts pleaded guilty. Judgment was withheld to give him time to reimburse Ullman. Evidence showed he paid about $5,000 of the debt, which was not half of what he owed.

Judge Lynwood Lewis ordered a presentence report and set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 25, 2027. He allowed Roberts to remain free on bond until then.