Construction underway on RCUT installation at Route 13 and Daugherty Road intersection

Construction is now officially underway on a Virginia Department of Transportation project designed to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Route 13, also known as Lankford Highway, and Daugherty Road.

Work began in recent days on the $4.29 million project, which will convert the existing four-leg intersection into a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, configuration. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 6, weather permitting.

Under the new design, left turns from Daugherty Road onto Route 13 will be eliminated. Drivers will instead turn right onto Route 13 and proceed to a designated median opening to complete a U-turn.

The project also includes construction of new northbound and southbound U-turn lanes along Route 13, along with shoulder extensions, often referred to as “bulb-outs,” to better accommodate larger vehicles making those turns.

VDOT officials say the intersection was identified in a previous Eastern Shore safety study as a location with a history of frequent and severe crashes. The RCUT design is intended to reduce conflict points between vehicles, lower the risk of serious collisions, and improve the overall flow of traffic along the busy corridor.

Branscome Operating, LLC was awarded the contract earlier this year.

During construction, motorists should expect periodic lane and shoulder closures in the area, along with shifting traffic patterns. Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and follow posted signage.