A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project to improve safety conditions on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) at Stone Road (Route 184) is scheduled to begin construction activities as early as Monday, Dec. 14.

Improvements include the installation of a traffic signal at the Route 13 and Stone Road intersection, widening paved shoulders on Route 13, and the widening and extension of the:

● left-turn lane on Route 13, on the southern approach of the Stone Road intersection,

● right- and left-turn lanes on Route 13 at the Country Place intersection.

Shamrock Construction Co. was awarded the $1.06 million construction contract in July 2020. The project will also include the installation of new signage and lighting and is estimated to be complete in spring 2021.

Starting next week, daily shoulder closures will be in place on Route 13. As the project progresses, motorists may encounter weekday lane closures primarily during daytime hours, with potential overnight and weekend work as needed on a case-by-case basis. Throughout the duration of the project, at minimum a single-travel lane will remain open in each direction on Route 13, and access will be maintained to the surrounding businesses.

Motorists will be advised of additional closures and detour information that may occur during the project. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

To learn more about the Route 13 (Lankford Highway) & Stone Road Safety Improvements Project, visit: www.virginiadot.org/projects/ hamptonroads/route_13_ lankford_highway_improvements_ at_stone_road.asp.

.