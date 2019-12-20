ACCOMAC, Va. – The construction of the new regional library and Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center is now viewable on live webcam at shorelibrary.com. The installation and equipment for the webcam was donated by Bullfeathers and Netwavz. TGD Communications of Alexandria, Virginia contributed the web design for this project.

In November 1977, Barney and Charlie Russell opened Bullfeathers Sound Shop in Parksley Va, selling 45 records, 8 track tapes and consumer electronics. Over the years, Bullfeathers has evolved with the changes in technology. The company now sells and installs satellite TV, Smart Home devices, video surveillance and offer several internet services including their own “BULLFEATHERS CONNECT.” Bullfeathers recognizes the new technology public libraries provide and which has prompted new needs for library facilities.

Construction is expected to be completed in one year. Viewers will be able to view the building of the addition to the former grocery store, located at 24313 Bennett Street in Parksley, Virginia. Construction is being done by R.H. Contracting of Atlantic, Virginia. While the bricks and mortar are laid, volunteers with the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation continue to raise funds to pay for the construction and the equipment for the 22,000 square foot facility.

Individuals wishing to contribute to the new library project can do so online at shorelibrary.com or using donation envelopes at the libraries. Orders for donated bricks are currently being taken as well through the website or by using forms available at the libraries. For more information, call the library Foundation’s fundraising office at (757) 787-3400.

The live stream can be found here.

