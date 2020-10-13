Submitted by Mark Mechen

On October 10, a local Conservation Officer was notified by fishermen of a pelican whose wing was impaled on a rebar spike on one of the concrete ships at the Kiptopeake State Park. The Game Warden contacted Jody Sokel from Wildlife ER, a non profit education and animal rehab organization to notify her that while injured, the pelican was still alive but would need medical help. The Department of Wildlife Resources contacted the Coast Guard which responded with a large vessel that allowed rescuers to reach the deck of the ship and remove the trapped bird. Coast Guardsmen then moved the injured pelican ashore. Sokel then transported the pelican to the animal hospital for medical treatment.