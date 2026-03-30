Conservation grants available for environmental education

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Billie Fitzgerald Memorial Conservation Grants, offering funding opportunities for environmental education projects across Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The grants are administered by the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District and are open to schools, teachers, scouts, community groups, and other organizations in Accomack County and Northampton County.

Applicants may request up to $500 to support a variety of environmental education initiatives. Eligible projects include outdoor classrooms, nature trails, storm drain stenciling, recycling programs, butterfly gardens, water quality testing materials, schoolyard bird feeders, and field trips focused on environmental study.

Officials noted that the program is intended to support hands-on learning and conservation awareness. However, the endowment committee does not fund beautification-only projects, food, or textbooks.

The application deadline is Friday, May 1, 2026. Organizers say the application process is simple, requiring only a one-page form.

Those interested in applying can obtain an application by contacting the district office in Accomac by phone at 757-302-4433 or by emailing [email protected].

The annual grant program honors the legacy of Billie Fitzgerald by supporting educational efforts that promote conservation and environmental stewardship across the Eastern Shore.