At Wednesday’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason said that the regional 911 infrastructure project has been chosen by Congresswoman Elaine Luria to be considered for a Federal Community Projects Grant. The project will be one of 10 for which Luria will including in her district wide funding requests.

At an earlier meeting Mason said that he is optimistic that the request will be appealing because it upgrades critical infrastructure and is regional in nature.

The Accomack and Northampton Boards of Supervisors voted to commit to rebuilding the aging system that, at times, makes communicating with law enforcement or first responders difficult.

The project is currently in the planning stages and it could be as late as 2023 before it is completed.

Although there are no guarantees, the funding would benefit the capital improvement efforts of both counties.