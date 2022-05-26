WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), announced 15 Community Project Funding (CPF) requests for Virginia’s Second Congressional District in Fiscal Year 2023.

Rep. Luria testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies today on her CPF priorities for Coastal Virginia.

“Community Project Funding invests in the most pressing needs of our Coastal Virginia communities, and I was proud to secure more than $18.5 million for seven projects last fiscal year,” Rep. Luria said. “These 15 projects will create good-paying jobs, support local government, improve infrastructure, combat climate change, spur economic development, and lead to further growth and opportunities throughout Hampton Roads. CPF projects are good government at work that improve the lives of Coastal Virginians.”

In March 2022, Rep. Luria announced more than $18.5 million in funding for seven community projects throughout Coastal Virginia. The projects support first responders and improve public safety, invest in infrastructure and public transportation, develop affordable housing, and expand education opportunities to spur economic development and growth in the region.

Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each member in the House of Representatives may request up to 15 CPF proposals for FY 2023, though only a handful may be funded. Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities are permitted to receive funding.

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hope Harbor

Amount Requested: $250,000

Eastern Shore Mobile Food Distribution Project

Amount Requested: $447,600

Requestor: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Exmore Sewage Collection System

Amount Requested: $3,000,000

Little Machipongo River, Virginia

Amount Requested: $3,000,000

Requestor: USACE Army Corps Norfolk District

Project Description: The funding would be used to dredge the federally designated shallow draft waterway and provide waterway access to the community of Willis Wharf

Mt. Nebo and Bailey Neck Broadband Expansion

Amount Requested: $214,416

Requestor: Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority

Project Description: The funding will be used to construct a total of 8.16 miles of broadband network in Bailey Neck and Mount Nebo areas of Onancock, Virginia. The extended line would pass a total of 117 new homes.

