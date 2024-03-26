Congresswoman Kiggans keynotes E.S. Christian Businessmen Prayer Breakfast

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans delivered the keynote address at the Eastern Shore Christian Businessman’s Prayer Breakfast Monday at the Exmore Moose Lodge.

Kiggans talked of the evolution of her life, citing her decision to join the Navy in 1993 and to become one of the first women to go to flight school and serve as a pilot. She cited her Catholic High School background and the role religion played in her career as a helicopter pilot in the Persian Gulf, a stay at home mother of four who managed to graduate from college and become a geriatric nurse practitioner, before launching her political career as a Virginia State Senator and ultimately becoming a Congresswoman representing Virginia’s Second district. Kiggans said that the experiences she had with her grandparents aging issues motivated her go into geriatric care.

Kiggans defeated then congresswoman Elaine Luria in 2022 and will be up for re-election this November.

