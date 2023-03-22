VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02), announced that her office is now accepting submissions for the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition and invites high school students residing in Virginia’s Second Congressional District to participate.

“I am so excited to host this competition and give Southeast Virginia’s students the chance to show how artistically gifted they are,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Every time I walk through the Capitol to vote, I am inspired by all of the winning artwork from across the country! I look forward to having one of our local bright young artist’s work representing Virginia’s Second District up on that wall soon!”

The deadline for submitting artwork for this year’s competition is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2022. All submissions must be mailed to or dropped off at the Congresswoman’s Virginia Beach District Office, located at 283 Constitution Drive, Suite 900, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, and include a completed Student Information & Release form, which can be found here. Guidelines for students and teachers can be found here.

The winning pieces will be selected by a panel of local judges and announced by the Congresswoman at a special reception following the submission deadline. The winning piece of art will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year, the second-place entry will hang in Kiggans’ Washington D.C. office for one year, and the third-place piece will hang in Kiggaans’ Virginia Beach office for one year.

Congresswoman Kiggans will also be holding a ‘People’s Choice Award’ on her Facebook page, where constituents are encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork. The student who receives the most votes for the People’s Choice Award will also get to have their artwork on display in one of the Congresswoman’s district offices for one year.

Started in 1982, the Congressional Art Competition is an annual contest run by the U.S. House of Representatives where high school students from across the country are invited to showcase their artistic abilities. Since the competition began, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Congresswoman’s Virginia Beach District office at 757-364-7650.