Congresswoman Jen Kiggans announces funding for $1,536,000 in Eastern Shore related projects

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) announced she has secured $13,755,000 for 11 local projects across Southeast Virginia in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024, which was signed into law on March 9, 2024. The funding for these local projects in this legislation is allocated within their respective agency program accounts and does not raise the overall spending level of the bill.

“I take seriously my responsibility here in Congress to not only scrutinize federal spending but also to direct it where it’s most needed back home,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “It’s only right for our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to get returned to our community. I was proud to fight for these important funding requests on behalf of Southeast Virginia and am glad they have now been signed into law. I have no doubt these projects will have a positive impact here in the Hampton Roads community!”

The projects submitted by Kiggans, along with the amount of federal funding she secured for them, are listed here and below. Local government officials and non-profit organizations that are interested in requesting Community Project Funding for FY24 are encouraged to reach out to the Congresswoman’s Washington, DC office for guidance and information.

Eastern Shore

Rural Utilities Service ReConnect Pilot Program, Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority (ESVBA) Broadband Expansion Project: $286,000

Congresswoman Kiggans believes that increased access to broadband not only helps communities meet new work, health, and education needs created by the pandemic, but also boosts economic productivity, creates good jobs, and helps our local economies generate savings. That’s why she secured this funding to help complete the Custis Neck portion of the Eastern Shore’s broadband expansion project. In total, ESVBA must build approximately 10.1 miles of fiber across several challenging areas to serve the residents of Custis Neck, Folly Creek Club, Henrys Point and Locustville. This funding will providing all of those rural communities on the Shore with much-needed wireless and connectivity services and upgrades.



Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD): $1,250,000