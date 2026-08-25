Competition launched for ideas for future of Cape Charles Railyard

The Town of Cape Charles is inviting individuals, students and residents to participate in the Cape Charles Railroad & Harbor Ideas Competition, which seeks creative proposals for the future of the town’s historic railroad and harbor area.

Stage 1 entries in the Cape Charles Railroad & Harbor Ideas Competition must be submitted electronically to the town by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

The competition is intended to generate innovative ideas for a master plan framework being developed for the railroad and harbor property. Organizers are seeking concepts that connect Cape Charles’ railroad and maritime history with new opportunities for the waterfront area.

Cape Charles developed around the railroad and shipping industries along the Chesapeake Bay. The decline of rail service and the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel contributed to a period of economic decline in the town.

Competition organizers hope the entries will encourage public discussion about the future of railroad communities that no longer have active rail service.

Entrants must register before their submissions can be considered for review or an award. Registration fees are $100 for individuals, $25 for students and $50 for Cape Charles residents.

Stage 1 submissions are limited to three pages measuring 8½ by 11 inches in landscape format. Each proposal must begin with an abstract of no more than 50 words and use a minimum font size of 10 points.

Only electronic entries submitted as PDF files will be accepted. Proposals and registration forms may be emailed to ccideas@capecharles.org.

The town has also posted Addendum No. 1 concerning a change to the railroad easement on the property. Entrants are encouraged to review that information before completing their proposals.

A jury composed of professors from regional universities is scheduled to meet Sept. 25 in Cape Charles and select as many as 20 semifinalists. All submissions will be displayed in Cape Charles on Oct. 10, and the semifinalists will be recognized during the town’s Fall Festival.

During Stage 2 in spring 2027, the semifinalists will turn their ideas into preliminary demonstration proposals. Five finalists will be selected to advance to Stage 3 in summer 2027.

The finalists will refine their concepts and present them to the Cape Charles Town Council as comparable master plan test fits. Cape Charles residents are expected to vote for a People’s Choice proposal in September 2027.

Registration forms may also be mailed with payment to the Town of Cape Charles, 412 Tazewell Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310. Credit-card payments may be arranged by calling the town’s Finance Department at 757-331-3259, extensions 20, 23 or 27.

Competition information and submission materials are available on the Town of Cape Charles website.