By Linda Cicoira

Another effort to restore the competency of suspected killer Gary Joseph Fleig for trial was ordered Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III and Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan agreed the most effective way to achieve the status would be for Fleig to receive consistent treatment at Central State Hospital in Petersburg. That was considered better than out-patient treatment at the local jail, which had been suggested by a psychiatrist. Lewis ordered Fleig be taken to the hospital. It was not known how long the process would take.

Forty-seven-year-old Fleig, a poultry worker who lived on Green Hill Road in New Church before his arrest, was named in three sets of indictments and was previously expected to be tried by a jury in a couple of weeks.

There were 10 indictments from the first case including the premeditated murder of 62-year-old musician and carpenter, Edward Bruce “EB” Mears Jr., of Oak Hall, on Dec. 4, 2021. In addition, Fleig was indicted on a count of second-degree murder of Mears, use of a firearm in the murder, arson of Mears’ house on Lankford Highway, burglary of Mears’ house, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, armed burglary, armed robbery, and grand larceny.

When fire and rescue workers responded to the blaze at Mear’s home, they discovered the victim’s remains inside and police were called to the scene.

Four more indictments allege Fleig was responsible for the second-degree murder of 44-year-old Maurice Lamont “Rico” Fiddemon, of Temperanceville, on Dec. 5, 2021. The suspect was also indicted on counts of use of a firearm in the murder of Fiddemon, receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At nearly 8 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2021, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report in Oak Hall. Fiddemon’s body was found in a field behind a residence on Lankford Highway. He had gunshot wounds.

In yet another incident, Fleig was indicted on a count of attempted escape from jail on April 25, 2022. Court records from that allegation list Fleig as living on Marsh Market Road in Temperanceville and state the suspect attempted to climb the jail’s recreational yard fence.

According to court records, Fleig told a doctor that he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression by the local community services board. It was also stated that he told jail workers he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. It was suspected that he was faking the illnesses, the records showed.

In Worcester County, Md., probable cause was found to certify charges of attempted first-degree murder, arson, burglary, theft, and various firearm offenses for crimes that occurred Dec. 3, 2021, against Fleig. Cause was also found there for burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges that occurred between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2021 and for burglary and theft on Dec. 2, 2021.

Maryland officers went to a Hillman Road home in Pocomoke City on Dec. 3 in response to a burglary. The victim there told them a car was in his driveway when he got home. He was approached by a woman asking for gas. He was retrieving it from his garage when a man came out of his house carrying his television. An altercation occurred with the homeowner being assaulted. Three shots were fired at him. When he went inside his home, he found a fire had been set there and was able to extinguish it.