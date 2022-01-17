Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day nationwide. Held the third Monday of every January in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a civil rights activist who was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, TN.

Once again this year, WESR is honored to partner with the Accomack and Northampton County Branches of the NAACP and Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore to bring you the Community Unity Program in radio form beginning at 9:00 AM on 103.3 FM WESR.

The program will include recorded messages from local leaders, as well as youngsters, sharing positive messages about the importance of unity and the legacy of Dr. King.

The program is traditionally a breakfast event held in person at Northampton High School in Eastville which is followed by a march to the Courthouse Green. However, this in person event has been canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

