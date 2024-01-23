Community Partners of the Eastern Shore to conduct Annual Homeless Survey Wednesday

The Community Partners of the Eastern Shore is conducting its annual Homeless Point-In-Time survey on Wednesday, January 24. If you are homeless or know someone who is, please call or visit one of the following survey locations.

A-N Regional Housing Authority and A-N Planning District Commission in Accomac.

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board offices in Parksley and Belle Haven

The Foodbank in Tasley

The Accomack and Northampton Departments of Social Services

The Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence in Onancock

Any Eastern Shore Rural Health location

Any Eastern Shore Public Library location

The YMCA in Onley and Cape Charles

The purpose of the survey is to determine the number of people facing homelessness in our community to help the Community Partners advocate for more local and federal funding. It also helps raise awareness within the community.

If you have any questions you can contact the Accomack Northampton Regional Housing Authority at 757-787-2800 or the Eastern Shore Community Services Board at 757-442-5388 Ext. 512.