Chincoteague PD warning local citizens about false claims of Clydesdales appearing at Christmas Parade

The Chincoteague Police Department is warning residents and business owners about a scam involving false claims that the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales will appear at the upcoming Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. According to police, an individual or group has been contacting people on the island, seeking money to support the supposed arrival of the famous horses and asserting that their participation has been “confirmed.”

Police say they have verified that the Clydesdales are not scheduled to visit Chincoteague, and no authorized fundraising effort related to their appearance exists. Officials are urging community members not to donate any money to individuals making these claims.

Anyone who has already contributed or has been approached regarding the fraudulent effort is asked to contact the Chincoteague Police Department at 757-336-3155 or visit the station to speak with an officer. Authorities remind the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious fundraising activity.

