Community Generosity Helps NCPS Student Services Annual Food Drive Support 25 Families

Pictured: The NCPS Student Services team organizes donated items for distribution to local families.

The Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) Student Services team successfully completed its recent Annual Food Drive, culminating in the distribution of vital resources to 25 families within the school division’s community on Thursday, Nov. 20, just ahead of the holiday season.

The NCPS Food Drive’s success was greatly amplified by the partnership and support of local businesses, including valuable contributions from Localish Art in Cape Charles, First Baptist Church of Cape Charles, and Mount Olive Baptist Church ofTemperanceville. Highlighting the extraordinary generosity, Matt Howell, on behalf of the YouTube metal detecting and history exploration channel Gone Diggin’, made an incredible contribution of approximately 500 pounds of food along with a $1,750 cash donation for our families.

“The outpouring of kindness from our community partners and families has been overwhelming,” added Alana Walmsley, Director of Student Services. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed.”

“This community-wide effort underscores the commitment of NCPS and its local partners to the well-being and success of every family in the division,” said Dr. Lisa Martin, Superintendent of NCPS. “A donation of this size – both food and funds – allows us to go above and beyond in supporting our students and their families, ensuring they have the essential resources they need to thrive, especially during these difficult times.”