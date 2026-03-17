Community boatbuilding classes invite kids and adults to build a real wooden boat

Shore History is inviting community members to learn traditional craftsmanship this spring through a hands-on Introduction to Boatbuilding class in Onancock.

The program begins April 4 and runs through May 27 at Shore History’s workshop at 20 Market Street. Participants will meet Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. to work together building two wooden rowing skiffs.

Open to beginners ages 9 to 99, the class teaches the fundamentals of wooden boat construction using plywood and epoxy, techniques that create strong and lightweight boats. Students will build a Bevin’s Skiff, an 11-foot, 8-inch rowboat originally developed by the Alexandria Seaport Foundation as an easy-to-build boat for community instruction.

During the course, participants will learn the basic parts of a wooden boat and the skills required to construct it. The class will be led by craftsman Bradley Hower.

Hilary Hartnett-Wilson, executive director of Shore History, said the program provides a unique opportunity for people of all ages to learn together while connecting with the region’s maritime heritage.

“One of the best parts of this program is seeing kids and adults learning side by side,” she said. “It’s a great way to connect our community with the maritime traditions that shaped life on the Shore.”

Tuition for the program is $50. Children ages 9 to 12 may participate for free when accompanied by a parent.

The boats built during the class will be raffled later this summer, with proceeds supporting Shore History’s mission to preserve and share the history of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Participants will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the boats.

Registration is open at shorehistory.org/events. More information is available by contacting Joani Donohoe at 757-787-8012.