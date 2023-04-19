Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Spencer Morgan released the following statement on April 18, 2023:

“Several members of the community have contacted my office regarding the tragic accident which occurred on Nock’s Landing Road on April 13, 2023. The investigation into that accident is ongoing. As a result of the continuing investigation, no decision has been made, regarding potential criminal charges. This office intends to carefully review all of the available evidence prior to making any decision. The Accomack County Commonwealth Attorney’s office owes a duty to all parties involved, and to the community, to ensure that the investigating agency, along with the courts, handle this matter with sensitivity and decorum in the pursuit of justice.”

Questions may be directed to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Accomack County, J. Spencer Morgan at (757) 787-2877.

While Morgan couldn’t give a specific timeline for any decision, he said it would hopefully be forthcoming by early June.